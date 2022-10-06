Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.83.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$57.31 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$60.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The company has a market cap of C$58.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.9000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

