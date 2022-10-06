Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $122.45

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.45 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.21). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.22), with a volume of 13,722 shares changing hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.29.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

