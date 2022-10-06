Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.62. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

