Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.97

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.97 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 25865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

