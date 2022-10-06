Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 120,236 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.19% of Brown & Brown worth $360,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

