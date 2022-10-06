Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 42,600 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $268,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE:FMX opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

