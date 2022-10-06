Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,779,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $186,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,611,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after buying an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $151.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

