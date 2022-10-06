Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $429,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.