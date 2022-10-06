Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126,724 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $234,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of EW opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
