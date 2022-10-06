Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.04% of American Water Works worth $280,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

Shares of AWK opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

