Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.08% of Spectrum Brands worth $203,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,832,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SPB opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.46. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

