Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $160.03 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $160,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Aptiv by 19.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 262,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $87.10 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

