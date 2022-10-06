Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $405.01 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,134 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $405,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $304.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $293.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.