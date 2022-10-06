Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 154,789 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,789 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $177,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $96.66 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

