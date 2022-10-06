Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $217,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

