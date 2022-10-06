Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,204 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.22% of Bio-Techne worth $165,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $302,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Stephens decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Insider Activity

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $308.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.82. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $281.42 and a 12-month high of $531.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

