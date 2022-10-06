Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,032 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.70% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $257,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.38.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,519.78 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,627.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,478.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

