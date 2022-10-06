Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 48,054 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,054 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.63% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $258,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

