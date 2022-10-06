Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 55,403 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,403 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.90% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $207,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
