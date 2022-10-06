Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565,535 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.46% of Microchip Technology worth $148,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP opened at $67.39 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

