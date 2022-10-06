Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Down 0.6%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,590 ($19.21) and last traded at GBX 1,620 ($19.57). Approximately 52,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 68,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,630 ($19.70).

Alpha FX Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £683.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2,655.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,788.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,883.69.

Alpha FX Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Alpha FX Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Alpha FX Group

In related news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 5,665 shares of Alpha FX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($21.75) per share, for a total transaction of £101,970 ($123,211.70).

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

