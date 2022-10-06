Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Alpha Venture DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Venture DAO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Alpha Venture DAO has a total market capitalization of $52.13 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Alpha Venture DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004794 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001808 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.38 or 0.01601277 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO Profile

Alpha Venture DAO is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Venture DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 tokens. The official website for Alpha Venture DAO is alphaventuredao.io. The official message board for Alpha Venture DAO is blog.alphaventuredao.io. Alpha Venture DAO’s official Twitter account is @alphaventuredao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Venture DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpha Venture DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 446,330,126 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Venture DAO is 0.11707089 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,557,772.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphaventuredao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Venture DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Venture DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Venture DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

