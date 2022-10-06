Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE PINE opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 14,244 shares of company stock worth $243,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.