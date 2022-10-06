Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Altice USA has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 14.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 95.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 41.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 149,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

