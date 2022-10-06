Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.01. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

