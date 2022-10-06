América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,379 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.33% of América Móvil worth $217,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,967,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after buying an additional 3,139,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 936,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 759,727 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

