American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average is $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

