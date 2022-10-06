Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.32

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $10.44. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 200 shares.

Americas Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Americas Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATA. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175,582 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

