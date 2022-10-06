AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 802,427 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2,467.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $121,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,923. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $9,187,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

