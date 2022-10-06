AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 404,941 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.05% of Enbridge worth $43,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 791,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 781,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 374,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 188,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.