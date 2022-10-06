AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $31.17 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261,023 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $31,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.04. 311,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,190,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

