AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $25.94 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.59 on Thursday, reaching $425.17. 29,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,074. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.71 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 462.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

