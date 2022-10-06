AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,738 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 124.6% during the second quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 240.3% in the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.96. 672,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,822,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.