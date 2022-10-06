AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,502 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of Cigna worth $60,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.44. 18,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.47 and its 200-day moving average is $268.36. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $296.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,171. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.