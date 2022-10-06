AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276,136 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

