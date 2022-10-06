AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.14% of Morgan Stanley worth $185,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.03. 94,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.