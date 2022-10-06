AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 26,327 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,327 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equinix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $17.65 on Thursday, hitting $560.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $558.63 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

