AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 48,948 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,948 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Target worth $36,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Target by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

