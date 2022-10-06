Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Amgen by 3,582.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 102,066 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.23 on Thursday, hitting $230.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.25. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

