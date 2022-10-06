Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 855 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,080,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,627,660. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.