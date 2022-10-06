AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) Price Hits $103.15 on Major Exchanges

AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. AmpliFi has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $140,295.00 worth of AmpliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmpliFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $103.15 or 0.00510189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AmpliFi has traded up 85.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

AmpliFi Token Profile

AmpliFi was first traded on August 5th, 2022. AmpliFi’s total supply is 88,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,035 tokens. The official website for AmpliFi is perpetualyield.io. AmpliFi’s official message board is medium.com/@amplifidefi. AmpliFi’s official Twitter account is @amplifidefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AmpliFi is https://reddit.com/r/amplifidefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AmpliFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AmpliFi has a current supply of 88,203 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AmpliFi is 107.41021098 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $79,599.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perpetualyield.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmpliFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmpliFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmpliFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

