Analysts Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Target Price at $28.07

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

KnowBe4 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 445.29, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Insider Activity

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,800 shares of company stock worth $6,864,621. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,983 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 408.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,127 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

