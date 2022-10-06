Analysts Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $76.20

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41. Prothena has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $74.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $14,798.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,996. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,799,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Prothena by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after buying an additional 249,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

