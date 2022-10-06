Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $101.70

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $155.86.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

