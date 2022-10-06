Analysts Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price at $69.30

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.30.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Cheuvreux downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

ERIC stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

