Analyzing INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INmune Bio and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.86%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 381.19%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

This table compares INmune Bio and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -9,233.15% -41.87% -33.73% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -119.40% -57.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $180,000.00 662.16 -$30.34 million ($1.87) -3.55 Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 10.17 -$124.97 million ($2.28) -1.68

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Poseida Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

