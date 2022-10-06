Annex Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $203,308.00 (ANN)

Annex Finance (ANN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Annex Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Annex Finance has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $203,308.00 worth of Annex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Annex Finance has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

Annex Finance Token Profile

Annex Finance launched on August 30th, 2021. Annex Finance’s total supply is 597,443,339 tokens. Annex Finance’s official message board is blog.annex.finance. Annex Finance’s official website is www.annex.finance. The Reddit community for Annex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/annex_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Annex Finance’s official Twitter account is @annexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Annex Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Annex Finance (ANN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Annex Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Annex Finance is 0.00581792 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $194,680.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.annex.finance/.”

