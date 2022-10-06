Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.37

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 9519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.