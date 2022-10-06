Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 129,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,129. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.