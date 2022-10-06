Apeiron RIA LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $138.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

